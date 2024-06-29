Do Successful Cricketers Make Successful Politicians?

But even if cricketers somehow succeed in translating their cricketing popularity into political success with the help of the organisational machinery of their party, surviving in the world of politics continues to remain a puzzling task. In fact, that is where politics becomes a hard nut to crack for most of these cricketers-turned-politicians.

The rules of survival in politics are altogether different than those of the sport. To be able to survive and sustain in politics, one needs to carefully learn the art of navigating within a complex and competing world of ideologies and political and social interests.

Politics demands an acute awareness of this world and the contradictions involving it. A sportsperson, especially a cricketer, seldom has a sense of this and often doesn’t realise that merely winning an election doesn’t secure a place in politics for them. While the game of cricket too demands a constant reinvention of the style of play and cricketing persona for sustenance, in politics, such reinventions often force us to take extraordinarily risky decisions.

The political trajectory of cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad is a case in point in this regard. The former right-handed batsman and off-spinner made his political debut with BJP in the 1990s, switched to the Congress party in 2015, and finally fought on the ticket of Trinamool Congress to register a resounding victory from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency of West Bengal in 2024. In all these years, Azad has been a seeker, a figure who has reevaluated his political prospects shrewdly from time to time and has switched to different camps keeping in mind the equations of his political survival.