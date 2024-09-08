Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his weekly column for The Indian Express, countered several statements made by the Narendra Modi government, including the claim that India's economy has "expanded by nearly 90 percent" in the last 10 years.

"Admirable — if it was correct," Chidambaram says.

He also took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that while she borrowed certain provisions from the Congress' manifesto in her Budget speech, such as the apprenticeship scheme and employment-linked Incentive scheme, the government has done nothing to implement them so far.