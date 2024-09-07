Unpacking the Numbers: The Hidden Truth Behind Low NPAs and Surging Write-Offs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released its 29th Financial Stability Report , highlighting a “significant decrease” in the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio, which “fell to a 12-year low of 2.8 percent”, while the net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) declined to 0.6 percent as of March end 2024 .

While this estimated reduction in NPAs signals a graded process towards macroeconomic stability and a projected positive route for higher bank profitability, it is imperative to scrutinise the aggregate data more closely.