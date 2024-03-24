Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Writing for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram argues that the country is in a soup – both alphabetic and numeric.

He starts with a critique of CAA-NRC, goes on to talk about ED-CBI-IT, Electoral Bonds, 'One Nation, One Election', and finally the WhatsApp message from Viksit Bharat that has made its way into our lives (and phones) this past week.

He writes, "Thanks to the many varieties of soup, we shall go back to where it began in 2004. Achhe din aane wale hai."