Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

“I have no doubt the BJP politician I have got to know best — and through him his family — is Lal Krishna Advani. There was a time when I had clearly won his confidence and, on odd occasions, he would even accept my advice. In the process, he allowed me a glimpse into the secret inner workings of Indian politics. Now that he’s been conferred the Bharat Ratna, I want to recount my first interview with him. It captures the qualities that make him a truly special politician. Someone who is frank and forthright in his speech but also willing to acknowledge mistakes and, even, apologise for them. I know of very few other politicians in India like him.”

Karan Thapar, Hindustan Times