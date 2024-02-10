Pakistan: PML(N)-PPP Coalition Seems Obvious but Imran Has Shown Us How to Fight

Expectations are that the general elections in Pakistan would calm its turbulent politics and enable the country to overcome what is called its “polycrisis” involving the economy, terrorism, and its dysfunctional politics.

For this, Pakistan needed a stable government that had the strong support of the people, but the outcome suggests that it will be anything but that.

All of that, however, could have happened had the all-powerful military let the Election Commission allow candidates to campaign freely and conduct a transparent count of the ballots. But it did not.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has, nevertheless, delivered a stellar performance. With the whole election system systematically stacked against him and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he has shown us how to fight and stay the winner.