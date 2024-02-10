Analysing PM Modi's Assault on Congress in His Final Address to Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's final addresses (of this term) to both Houses transcended the customary reply to the President's address, morphing into a battle cry for the impending electoral fray. With a flourish of seasoned eloquence, he summoned the full gamut of his oratorical skills—fire, sarcasm, and rhetoric—to weave a narrative that was less a discourse on policy than a strategic assault on the Opposition, with the Congress in the crosshairs.

The pièce de résistance of Modi's strategy is the deliberate dismantling of the grand old party. He astutely acknowledges that despite its current frailty, the Congress remains the only entity with the historical gravitas and potential to challenge the BJP's (Bharatiya Janata Party) dominion. Whether as a direct rival in several states or as part of an alliance elsewhere, the Congress is the foil against which the BJP seeks to sharpen its competitive edge.