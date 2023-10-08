Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Congress leader P Chidambaram, in his piece for The Indian Express, highlights how the newly formed I.N.D.I.A is in for a battle with the BJP by targeting crucial issues like unemployment, inflation, hate speech, freedom of speech, states' rights, undermining the Court of Justice, misuse of intelligence and investigative agencies, etc.

Referring to his last week's piece, he also points out that he had not used the acronym NDA because, "at present, no political party of significance has declared that it an ally of the BJP."