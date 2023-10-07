Anil Kapoor's Personality Rights: Licensing Must Not Lead to Creative Crackdowns

Developments in this area of law are bound to have repercussions on televised and comedy shows in India but one can only hope that the license regime does not turn into an oppressive tool creating roadblocks to creative expression.
“Fame is a fickle friend, Harry. Celebrity is as celebrity does. Remember that" – Gilderoy Lockhart’s counsel to the boy wizard in The Chamber of Secrets indeed forms the bedrock of a certain branch of law in the Muggle world.
The purpose of this piece is not to add to the existing mountain of scholarship on the topic but to direct attention to the humble practicalities of issuing and managing licenses, particularly to individuals who make a living, embodying Oscar Wilde’s famously abridged and oft-repeated quote, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…”. I refer to comedians and lookalikes, who, under certain situations, now, may have to obtain licenses from celebrities in order to have the legal sanction to mimic them.
The Hon’ble Delhi High Court's recent ruling protecting actor Anil Kapoor's Personality Rights has spurred extensive conversation on the subject. This ruling comes close on the heels of similar decisions in favour of Amitabh 'Big B’ Bachchan, preceded by Rajinikanth, who appear to be unwittingly shaping the contours of this relatively uncharted branch of law in India.
The Hon’ble Court, being satisfied that "dilution, tarnishment, blurring” of Kapoor’s name and persona had occurred, ordered the suspension of several of the offending domain names aside from restraining the dissemination of Kapoor’s videos.
Before we dive into the matter, though, a brief primer on Personality Rights is necessary.
Personality Rights or Celebrity Rights are currently not recognised under any Indian statute. However, the Supreme Court of India as well as High Courts have, over the years, frowned upon the misappropriation of aspects of a celebrity’s person such as their name, voice, persona, likeness for commercial gains.
The courts have recognised that violating the personality rights of a celebrity involves a violation of their right to privacy which goes against the Right to life and liberty guaranteed to all Indians under Article 21 of the Constitution.
When it comes to lookalikes and mimicry artists, legal experts agree that small-time mimics may not attract legal claims.
However, anybody looking at mimicry as a means of livelihood should seek permission from celebrities and in the absence of so, make it clear that such celebrity has not sanctioned their act.
For example:
In televised comedy shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, who is required to obtain celebrity licenses, the producer of the show or the artists?
Would a license be required for auditioning at such television shows?
Would separate licenses be required for stage shows and television performances?
Would license fee be determined on a case-to-case basis or would standard rates apply?
What would comprise breach of a personality rights license?
Till what extent, if at all, would this new development limit creative expression as artists may be discouraged from performing certain acts due to license costs?
An actor's personal traits are likely to be different from that of a character portrayed by him in a movie, thus, would mimicking the character absolve the artist from obtaining permission from the actor?
While industry practices may exist to address some of the above questions, a more comprehensive understanding of the management of celebrity rights licensing is required.
The importance of protection of Celebrity Rights is indisputable, especially in a world where Artificial Intelligence and Web3 are a reality.
As more judicial precedents shape the theoretical aspects of this branch of law, it will be interesting to watch how these theories are put to work in the practical landscape.
(Ronojoy Basu and Arunava Mukherjee are Intellectual Property Rights Attorneys and founders or A. Mukherjee & Co., a Kolkata-based IP law firm. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
