Anil Kapoor's Personality Rights: Licensing Must Not Lead to Creative Crackdowns

The purpose of this piece is not to add to the existing mountain of scholarship on the topic but to direct attention to the humble practicalities of issuing and managing licenses, particularly to individuals who make a living, embodying Oscar Wilde’s famously abridged and oft-repeated quote, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…”. I refer to comedians and lookalikes, who, under certain situations, now, may have to obtain licenses from celebrities in order to have the legal sanction to mimic them.

The Hon’ble Delhi High Court's recent ruling protecting actor Anil Kapoor's Personality Rights has spurred extensive conversation on the subject. This ruling comes close on the heels of similar decisions in favour of Amitabh 'Big B’ Bachchan, preceded by Rajinikanth, who appear to be unwittingly shaping the contours of this relatively uncharted branch of law in India.