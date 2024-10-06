Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her column, Coomi Kapoor, Contributing Editor of The Indian Express discusses the political dynamics in Delhi as the new Chief Minister, Atishi, temporarily takes over for Arvind Kejriwal. While Kejriwal positions himself as a political victim, his image has been tainted. Despite seeking early elections, his confidence in re-election is uncertain given Delhi's unpredictable electoral history.

The article traces the evolution of Delhi’s political landscape from the dominance of the Congress, disrupted by the Jana Sangh in the 1960s, to Sheila Dikshit’s transformative reign, and Kejriwal’s rise in 2013. The BJP, though strong at the national level, struggles with weak local leadership, relying on external candidates like Kiran Bedi in 2015 and possibly Smriti Irani in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the Congress faces a dilemma on whether to ally with AAP, risking political irrelevance.