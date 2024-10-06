Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

advertisement
In her column, Coomi Kapoor, Contributing Editor of The Indian Express discusses the political dynamics in Delhi as the new Chief Minister, Atishi, temporarily takes over for Arvind Kejriwal. While Kejriwal positions himself as a political victim, his image has been tainted. Despite seeking early elections, his confidence in re-election is uncertain given Delhi's unpredictable electoral history.
The article traces the evolution of Delhi’s political landscape from the dominance of the Congress, disrupted by the Jana Sangh in the 1960s, to Sheila Dikshit’s transformative reign, and Kejriwal’s rise in 2013. The BJP, though strong at the national level, struggles with weak local leadership, relying on external candidates like Kiran Bedi in 2015 and possibly Smriti Irani in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the Congress faces a dilemma on whether to ally with AAP, risking political irrelevance.
In his column for Hindustan Times, former Member of Parliament Pavan K Varma explores the onset of the brief autumn season in Delhi and much of northern India, highlighting the change in weather after the monsoons and the anticipation of the festive season. This period is celebrated in Indian tradition with specific emotions and moods, like the romance evoked by the rains or the joy associated with autumn.
Varma delves into Indian aesthetics, explaining that the autumnal season, with its clear skies, lush greenery, and blooming flowers, provides the ideal backdrop for joy and spiritual fulfillment. However, modern life’s distractions prevent people from appreciating nature’s rhythms. While some are preoccupied with everyday concerns, others are struggling with floods and devastation caused by monsoon rains.
In his article for The Times of India, Kyle Chan, a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University discusses the significance of high-speed rail in transforming transportation in India, drawing parallels to Japan's Shinkansen, which revolutionized rail travel 60 years ago. Chan argues that a bullet train network is not just a luxury but a crucial investment in India's economic and environmental future.
Despite debates around cost and necessity, similar to those Japan faced in 1964, a strong case is made for India to build a national bullet train network, starting with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.
In his op-ed for the Deccan Herald, Roger Marshall criticizes the actions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in their operations against Hamas and Hezbollah, highlighting high civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure like hospitals, mosques, and schools in Gaza. The piece argues that Israel’s tactics have a far-reaching impact on global security, as digital devices are now seen as potential weapons, complicating international relations and airport security.
Marshall also accuses Israel of historical and ongoing human rights violations, such as the 1982 Sabra and Shatila massacre, targeting journalists, and disrupting humanitarian aid to Gaza.
In his weekly column for The Indian Express, former Finance Minister P Chidambram critiques the current economic state of India under the Modi government, using a recent essay by prominent banker KV Kamath as a reference point. Kamath's review discusses a roadmap for India to become a developed nation by 2047, focusing on four pillars: macro-economic growth, social and economic inclusion, ethical wealth creation, and a virtuous cycle of private investment.
In his column for the Hindustan Times, journalist Karan Thapar narrates a personal experience that led to a lasting impression on the author regarding the dangers of smoking. He recalls a powerful anti-smoking advertisement that deterred a family member from smoking further. Reflecting on this, the author argues that effective public campaigns, rather than bans, are the best way to influence behavior. He believes that while people can be persuaded to quit smoking through impactful messaging, imposing a ban infringes on personal choice and autonomy.
In his piece for The Times of India, Rahul Verma, a Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research examines the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Haryana, where the main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. However, smaller parties and independent candidates could play a pivotal role in government formation if there is no clear majority.
Both states have a history of fragmented verdicts, and with just 90 seats in each assembly, a few independent wins can alter the balance. This is despite a trend of increasing bi-polarity in Indian politics seen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where parties outside the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA performed poorly.
Tavleen Singh, in her piece in The Indian Express criticizes the growing trend of competitive populism in Indian politics, where political leaders promise excessive welfare schemes to lure voters, turning them into dependent 'supplicants.' It traces this issue back to the socialist decades when the Congress ruled, making citizens rely heavily on the government.
The columnist warns that this will drain funds needed for infrastructure and development, hindering India's progress toward becoming a developed nation.
In his piece for the Deccan Herald, Aakash Singh Rathore reflects on the experience of visiting historic residences of notable figures in London, including Gandhi and Savarkar, marked by Blue Plaques. On Gandhi Jayanti, Rathore explores these homes and other famous residences, drawing parallels between Gandhi's time in London and those of other Indian historical figures like Tagore, Nehru, and Ambedkar. The piece emphasizes the connection to history that these simple, accessible memorials offer, allowing visitors to walk in the footsteps of these iconic personalities.
