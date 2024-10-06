Final Thoughts: Voters Are Bringing 5 Years of BJP Strategies in J&K to Naught

However, already by the time the Lok Sabha elections were held, these plans were coming unstuck. Bukhari was shocked enough by the trends to publicly express second thoughts. Evidently having understood ground realities, Azad stayed away from those elections altogether. And Sajad, the only one of the three to contest, lost.

By the time `Engineer’ Rashid, who defeated Sajad (and former chief minister Omar Abdullah) from jail, was released on parole in order to campaign for the assembly polls, Sajad had had enough. He raised slogans like,"Jo Modi ka yaar hai, gadaar hai, gadaar hai"—making it politically suicidal for him to now join a coalition with the BJP.

However, the other two are still on board. Azad put up several candidates in the Chenab basin, a couple of whom have a chance of winning. And Bukhari hopes to win up to four seats, including his own.

Veteran politician Ghulam Hassan Mir is his candidate in Gulmarg. In Rafiabad, he has put up a relative who has a strong base there. In his native Uri, he backed former minister Taj Mohiuddin after the Congress did not give the latter a ticket. All four face tough fights against the NC but have the goodwill of the state machinery.