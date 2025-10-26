Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In The Telegraph, Rudra Chatterjee argues that the next major global economic story may unfold through a partnership between India and Africa. It highlights their deep historic ties, shared youthful demographics, and rapid growth potential — India’s and Africa’s economies could combine beyond US $30 trillion by 2040.

Chatterjee writes: "By 2050, demography will rekindle opportunity. Africa has long struggled with sparse population density, but better health and political stability are changing that. Together, we will house more than 3.5 billion people, half under twenty-five. This shared youth bulge will form the world’s most dynamic market for housing, healthcare, education, food, and energy. If we stay the course, Africa could become our most consequential partner."

To succeed, the piece says they must move past raw‐commodity trade toward collaboration in consumer goods, healthcare, education and tech, leveraging India’s business adaptability and Africa’s emerging markets.