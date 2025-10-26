Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

advertisement
In The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh criticises the growing trend of using taxpayer-funded welfare schemes as electoral bribes, citing examples like Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin and Bihar’s Mahila Rozgar Yojana. She argues this undermines democracy, distracts citizens from real issues through nationalism, and replaces genuine political journalism with speech reportage, warning that such practices normalise vote-buying with public money.
"In the hysterical bulletins and raucous debates that fill my TV screen every evening, I have waited for one serious attempt to discuss whether schemes that materialise on the eve of voting are not bribery," Singh adds.
In The Telegraph, Rudra Chatterjee argues that the next major global economic story may unfold through a partnership between India and Africa. It highlights their deep historic ties, shared youthful demographics, and rapid growth potential — India’s and Africa’s economies could combine beyond US $30 trillion by 2040.
Chatterjee writes: "By 2050, demography will rekindle opportunity. Africa has long struggled with sparse population density, but better health and political stability are changing that. Together, we will house more than 3.5 billion people, half under twenty-five. This shared youth bulge will form the world’s most dynamic market for housing, healthcare, education, food, and energy. If we stay the course, Africa could become our most consequential partner."
To succeed, the piece says they must move past raw‐commodity trade toward collaboration in consumer goods, healthcare, education and tech, leveraging India’s business adaptability and Africa’s emerging markets.
Ajay Darshan Behera, in his piece for The Indian Express, traces India–Afghanistan ties from ancient civilisational links to present-day pragmatism under Taliban rule.
The article contextualises Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s 2025 Delhi visit as a cautious diplomatic reset, reflecting India’s effort to regain influence through development and trade amid Taliban control, while balancing security risks, Pakistan’s shadow, and enduring cultural-historical bonds.
In her column for The New Indian Express, Preeti Shenoy reflects on the statue of Christopher Jones, captain of the Mayflower, as a metaphor for personal roles we carry from childhood. She argues that while these roles (golden child, scapegoat, peacemaker) may feel safe, they limit growth. To evolve, we must look backward with awareness but move forward with intention — choosing ourselves rather than remaining bound by familiar patterns.
"Carved from weathered sandstone, set upon a plinth shaped like a ship’s prow, stood the statue of Christopher Jones, captain of the Mayflower, the ship that carried English Pilgrims to America in 1620. It’s a voyage every American schoolchild learns about. He’s rendered as St. Christopher, the patron saint of travellers, carrying an infant," Shenoy writes.
In his article in Deccan Herald, Ashwin Mahesh argues that cities like Bengaluru suffer from governance failures: despite the state asserting dominance over both society and markets, it struggles to manage basic urban challenges effectively — visible in infrastructure breakdowns, civic neglect and shrinking public trust.
This piece highlights how rapid urbanisation in India has outpaced institutional capacity, turning the “smart-city” dream into a patchwork of public and private actors wrestling for control rather than sharing the city’s future.
In The New Indian Express, S Vaidyasubramaniam argues that India’s higher education system must adopt a “Swadeshi six-pack” framework to deliver on the ambitions of National Education Policy 2020 and the proposed Higher Education Commission of India Bill.
The six key areas: Admissions (streamlined national process), Academics (greater autonomy via NIRF-NAAC metrics), Administration (better governance), Atmanirbharta (self-reliant institutions), Arogya (student & staff wellness) and Anushtana (discipline & practice-oriented culture)—are intended to shift from conventional incremental reform to a multi-stroke “engine” for long-term transformation of Indian higher education.
"The re-imagination of India towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is a multi-dimensional policy prescription that cuts across all socio-economic growth sectors like public infrastructure, defence, manufacturing, healthcare, education, Agriculture, etc. With active public and private participation in various economic spheres spurring growth, the push for alternate models of engagement with social sectors like education and healthcare cannot come at a time more appropriate than now," Subramaniam adds.
This article by Nigam Nuggehalli in the Deccan Herald examines how India’s justice system struggles to balance punishment, rehabilitation, and executive clemency.
Using a 2003 case as an example, it highlights how remission and pardon powers often blur the line between justice and political influence. It raises critical questions about fairness, transparency, and the state’s role in protecting convicts’ rights.
Nuggehalli writes: "The idea that one can recede from the law cannot be decided by the judicial system itself. The law recognises that such decisions must come from outside. Clemency is granted by the executive and not the judiciary. There must be a separation of powers, and the power of clemency is an exercise of political morality, not legal reasoning. Because the law takes a back seat, the process of clemency is obscure."
In his piece for The Statesman, Rajdeep Pathak argues that the United Nations (UN) is facing a legitimacy and capacity crisis: donor cuts (especially from the US) and geopolitical blockages are eroding its ability to act meaningfully on global peace, security and humanitarian challenges.
Yet he reminds readers that the UN remains the only genuinely universal platform for global cooperation, and urges member states to reinvest in it, reform its structures, and align it with 21st-century threats like climate change, cyber warfare and migration.
In her article in The Statesman, author by Gargi Sengupta emphasises that empowering rural women is essential for inclusive development in India. It explains how women play pivotal roles in agriculture, households and community-life, and argues that access to education, decision-making and resources enables better livelihoods and sustainable growth.
It highlights the success of self-help groups (SHGs) and programme-reforms such as Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission, noting that while participation is strong, challenges in access to credit and meaningful autonomy persist.
"Empowering women through access to resources, education, and decision-making roles is vital, as it directly contributes to improved livelihoods and community well-being. India has been a welfare state since Independence and government policies and programmes were designed to alleviate rural poverty," Sengupta adds.