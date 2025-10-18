Bursting 'Green Crackers' Won't Solve Delhi's Annual Diwali Dilemma

Diwali after Diwali, Delhi’s air turns unacceptably toxic, but life just goes on. Despite the abundance of data showing that the ambient PM 2.5 levels spiral sixteen-fold on Diwali night—and over 90 percent of those fine particles come from fireworks—nothing changes.

In 2024, despite a complete ban on firecrackers, Delhi became the world’s most polluted city on Diwali night. All because bans do not work and the police simply cannot police every bylane and rooftop across the city. But is the halfway house built on green crackers going to hold or collapse? Here is my take.

The Supreme Court said it was taking a “balanced approach” by recognising cultural traditions while enforcing environmental safeguards. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai observed that a total ban had encouraged black market trade and inflow of more toxic, unregulated fireworks into the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta applauded the top court's ruling, saying it honours the sentiments of people celebrating the festival while maintaining a balance between tradition and environmental protection. Even as TV debates and editorials alternately lauded or decried the green cracker idea, inside their homes, people are divided right down the middle.