Tejas Mk1A Takes Off, But the Path to ‘Atmanirbharta’ is Long and Winding

The successful maiden flight of the indigenously designed and built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A on 17 October, Friday from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s Nashik facility in Maharashtra is to be welcomed.

This flight marks an important punctuation in India’s long and arduous journey to induct a proven, home-made fighter aircraft in the quest for ‘atmanirbharta’ as related to air power. But the road ahead is long, winding, and uphill.

The genesis of the LCA goes back to 1983 when the government, then headed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, sanctioned the LCA program under the aegis of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The goal was to develop a lightweight, 4th-generation fighter to replace the Soviet-origin MiG-21s with HAL as the lead integrator. The Aeronautics Development Agency was later formed in 1984 to oversee the project, and the initial budget was estimated to be Rs 560 crore ($56 million).

Designing and building a prototype of a combat-worthy modern fighter aircraft, and then transitioning to series production in a cost-effective manner, is perhaps the most technologically complex endeavour for any nation—and more so for a developing nation.