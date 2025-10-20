Shehbaz Sharif’s 'Chatukarita' Springs From a Hallowed Tradition

It’s a surreal video! US President Donald Trump inviting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to step up and speak the proverbial “few words”. If you haven’t seen Sharif’s cameo, click right now, but then return to this piece. To refresh memories, here are a few snatches from that speech:

Shehbaz Sharif : Today, again, I would like to nominate this great President for the Nobel Peace Prize … I would like to salute you for your exemplary leadership, visionary leadership. And I think that you are the man this world needed most at this point in time. The world would always remember you as a man who did everything, went out of the way, to stop seven and today, eight wars … Had it not been for this gentleman, not only, who knows, India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers. Had he not intervened along with his wonderful team during those four days, the war could have escalated to a level, who would have lived to tell what happened? I think history will remember (you) in golden words.

Pakistan’s storied newspaper, Dawn, went ballistic. Here are curated excerpts from an editorial: By conventional diplomatic standards, PM Shehbaz’s remarks were absurd. No leader in that room — not Sisi, not Macron, not Erdoğan — matched that tone of unrestrained flattery. In a forum built for multilateral gravity, the premier’s effusive praise seemed theatrically misplaced, bordering on parody. To many observers, the moment seemed humiliating: a prime minister of a nuclear-armed state reduced to flattery before a reality-TV-styled president. The hall buzzed with disbelief. Diplomats whispered; social media mocked. Yet the only man who mattered in that room smiled. And in geopolitics, sometimes one man’s applause outweighs a world’s laughter.