Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Nevertheless, the near-synchronous attacks in New Delhi and Islamabad can only rekindle the geopolitical fault lines that have long defined South Asia, especially the triangular tension among India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. External powers like the US and China are also likely to intensify their involvement in the fragile and hotly contested South Asian region. In this high-stakes environment, the temptation for all sides to resort to proxy tactics—supporting non-state actors, clandestine operations, or diplomatic pressure—rather than overt confrontation, can only grow. But the danger remains that misattribution, inflammatory rhetoric, or further attacks could unravel this tenuous balance, resulting in a more volatile and unpredictable security dynamic across the region.

Ajai Sahni, for The New Indian Express