A Serendipitous Encounter With Urjit Patel…And Brutal Economic Sanctions

President George Bush Jr first weaponised sanctions after the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Towers in New York. He authored Executive Order 13224 within a fortnight of the devastation, giving the Treasury sweeping powers to economically annihilate any entity that was even “suspected” of terrorist links. Bush Jr unleashed an average of 435 SDNs (Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons) every year during his 2001-2008 reign.

If you think that’s excessive, see how this pernicious tactic ratcheted up under subsequent presidents - 533 per year under Barrack Obama as he expanded the spread to Russia after Crimea, Iran over its nuclear program, and Syria and Libya over human rights abuses; Trump amped it up in his first term to 1000 new secondary sanctions every year, going after Iran, Russia, China, and Venezuela; but the crowning shame here belongs to Joe Biden, who literally went nuts after the Ukraine-Russia war, sanctioning over 5000 SDNs in his four-year term.

This was economic warfare on a scale unknown to humankind. In an unintended consequence, it’s made China the “safe harbour” for sanctioned victims.

It's only fair that I end with how Urjit has framed economic sanctions as an analogy of military warfare: “Sanctions are akin to laying a slow-burning siege. Wars are waged to exact direct physical destruction; economic sanctions and associated extraterritorial instruments are, in the first place, wrought to engender direct economic harm, and eventually indirect material damage … the underlying instrumentality is the same: harm and fear”.

I will stop here. If the subject interests you, pick up the book. As for myself, I look forward to the next serendipitous encounter in business class.