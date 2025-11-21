SC Says No Timelines for Governors. But Can Constitutional Silence Be a Veto?

To answer that question, it is necessary to return to the structure of Articles 200 and 201. Once a bill is passed by a State Legislature, the Governor — or, in certain cases, the President — must decide whether to grant assent, withhold assent, return the Bill for reconsideration, or refer it to the President.

The Constitution, however, says nothing about the timeline over this decision. The silence is striking. Over the last few years, it has created a constitutional grey zone in which bills passed by elected legislatures have been kept pending for months, sometimes years, without explanation. In practice, this has enabled something akin to a pocket veto in a system that does not formally recognise such a power.

The Tamil Nadu judgment was an attempt to address this democratic deficit. It did not alter the substantive options available to the Governor or the President. Instead, it sought to ensure that these options were exercised within a timeframe compatible with the functioning of a parliamentary democracy. It is this intervention — prescribing timelines where the text is silent — that the Constitution Bench has now held to be an impermissible judicial amendment.