Why Does Watching a Film Today Feel Like Sitting for a Moral Science Exam?

Adding that critics praise Sadasivan’s craft without “addressing the ideology”, he wondered if Sadasivan is also right-wing.

A similar fuss over a filmmaker’s politics appeared in a review of the recent release De De Pyaar De 2. The film is an age-gap romcom written by Luv Ranjan (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), an expert in juicing potboilers out of cis-het gender politics. Film critic Rahul Desai made an interesting declaration: “We live in an age of relentless commentary; storytelling is only a vessel.”

While I am unbothered about these films’ politics (I have other issues with Dil Se.., I don’t think Sadasivan is a crypto-Sanghi, and it scares me to have to think so much about the maker of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety), I did have trouble digesting some other recent critical darlings.

The Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another got raves for addressing liberal panic over White supremacy and the crackdown on immigrants in the US. Aranya Sahay’s indie Humans in the Loop, released in September, argues how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not unlike a child’s brain; the right input from the right people can make AI right.

Christopher Nolan’s last film Oppenheimer was centered on the eponymous atom bomb inventor’s guilt over two lakh deaths in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In one scene, then US President Harry S Truman asks Oppenheimer to get over himself: “You think anyone in Hiroshima or Nagasaki gives a shit who built the bomb? They care who dropped it. I did. Hiroshima isn't about you.”

I absolutely couldn’t swallow the silly, biteless treatment of Leftist rebels and Right-wing fascists in OBAA. Humans in the Loop felt like a picture-postcard apologia for AI. Oppenheimer was typically Nolan: bombastic and just about smart enough to not worry the financiers.

So, I get worked up over the politics of one set of films but not another. I get carried away by Sadasivan’s aesthetics, but I could not be swayed by the genius Paul Thomas Anderson’s in OBAA. Is there a right (or better) way of looking at a film? And which one is it: politics or aesthetics?