Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

I have attended many during my days in the MEA, and have even organised a few in that Mecca of gastronomic diplomacy, Hyderabad House in New Delhi. I can vouch for the fact that these repasts are like a Death Watch, where everyone fervently wishes for the proceedings to end quickly. Nobody knows anyone, the seating arrangement always ensures that the person you dislike most in the world is seated next to you, you need to be fluent in at least seven languages in order to converse with anyone, all the pretty ladies are arranged next to the chief guest or host like a row of savouries, out of reach of even an Indian Wrestling Federation office-bearer. Everyone is more tight-lipped than the oyster in your soup lest they let a state secret slip, the food tastes like a dog’s breakfast, no liquor is served in India. Everything is so formal and starchy that even the chicken legs on the plate stand at attention. No wonder Rahul Gandhi skipped the Putin-feeding orgy and went to a pizza joint instead.

Avay Shukla, The Tribune