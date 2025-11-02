Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

What did the Bihar SIR reveal about the state of Indian democracy? It revealed, first, that procedure must not be a bureaucratic ritual: it is the very instrument by which democracy must protect the weak. Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 requires that every voter whose name is proposed for deletion must receive written notice and an opportunity to be heard. Yet, in Bihar, many voters were marked “shifted” or “duplicate” without any record that notice had been served. Interestingly, the activist, Yogendra Yadav, presented two individuals before the Supreme Court who were still alive but had been shown as dead in the draft rolls — a troubling indication of verification failures. Poor and migrant voters, who are often away for work, appear to have been disproportionately affected. In many cases, they were not contacted even once before deletion. If this is allowed to be repeated nationwide, India risks turning millions of voters into silent casualties of bureaucratic zeal.

SY Quraishi, The Telegraph