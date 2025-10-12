Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"When my parents' generation decided to join Facebook, it took a lot of effort to convince them that not everyone on social media is your friend. Not every link is to be clicked, not every friend request to be accepted and, most importantly, not to treat the social media wall as your drawing room and say anything you feel like saying. Their naivety is rooted in the simpler times they lived, when one could judge people by looks. Hospitality rules they followed meant being cordial to anyone who came in touch. It was not an easy transition from the real world to the virtual one. We need to keep a hawk-eye on them with UPI apps installed on their phones. At the other end of the spectrum, youngsters born in the internet era hardly know how to interact in the real world. Their world view comes from their screens. They prefer to text you even when you are sitting across the table. They cannot think of any activity or action without an app. Their distance from the real world as well as their immersion in the digital world is something my generation tries to understand with limited success."

Anuradha Goyal, The New Indian Express