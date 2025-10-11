Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Satire Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Trump Didn’t Win Nobel Peace Prize. Or Did He? Depends On Who You Ask

Trump Didn’t Win Nobel Peace Prize. Or Did He? Depends On Who You Ask

There was nothing subtle about US President Donald Trump's 'hints' that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize!

Aroop Mishra & Shelly Walia
Satire
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>There was nothing subtle about US President Donald Trump's 'hints' that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.</p></div>
i

There was nothing subtle about US President Donald Trump's 'hints' that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

advertisement

There was nothing subtle about Donald Trump's 'hints' that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

On 18 August, during a meeting with European leaders at the White House, the US President said, "I've done six wars, I've ended six wars. If you look at the six deals I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn't do any ceasefires."

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

The very next day, in an interview with Fox News, he revised the number of wars he "ended" to seven. The White House also released a list of wars the president was referring to—India and Pakistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel and Iran, Thailand and Cambodia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Egypt and Ethiopia during his second term, and Serbia and Kosovo in his first term.

On 9 October, Trump added an eighth conflict to the list—Israel and Hamas—shortly after announcing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Also ReadOn Israel’s Genocide in Gaza, Hindutva Has Failed the Test of Humanism

Once again, speaking at American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner in September, he said he was told that "if you can stop Russia and Ukraine, you should get the Nobel Prize."

"Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. No, they said, 'But if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one. But all of these, actually, that was the one I thought would be easiest one, because I have a good relationship with President Putin."

Yet again, Trump repeated that he was deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Netanyahu himself had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In September, Trump brought up the Nobel Prize in an interview with CBS News, saying he "wasn't even interested".

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

He even expressed his annoyance, right before the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on 10 October, that former US President Barack Obama was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize!

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

So, depending on who you ask, you know the 'Peace Prize' has been awarded to Trump—and, maybe, not just for stopping wars.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Sakshat Chandok also contributed to this Kaafi Real.)

Also ReadHow Trump’s ‘Dead Cat Diplomacy’ Forced Netanyahu and Hamas to Blink

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT