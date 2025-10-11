The Hidden Nuances of the Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact

Fresh tariffs were thereafter levied on India, and an obvious anti-India stance adopted. Shortly thereafter, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign the “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.” On 25-26 September, we find Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir again in a huddle with Donald Trump in Washington. The Oval Office meeting was closed to the press but reportedly focused on bilateral cooperation in trade, regional security, and economic development.

Quoting the joint statement, “This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment ….. to achieve security and peace in the region and ….. strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression…..this is not a response to specific countries or specific events. The agreement further states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both."

These wordings raise questions. Which region and which aggression is being referred to in the statement? When they say, this is not in response to a specific country or specific event, it is probably just that. Finally, any aggression against one will be considered as an aggression against both!

Therefore, the final question that comes to mind, is that, who is providing whom security? Saudi Arabia is providing Pakistan security against any aggression, on the other hand, US provides military protection to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in exchange for a reliable oil supply.

So, in case India responds to another Pahalgam type incident against Pakistan, will Saudi also be at war with India? And if Saudi Arabia is indeed at war with India, then where does US, who is Saudi Arabia’s security guarantor, fit into this matrix? Inadvertently, such a situation may find both US and China on the same side of the fence.

Such an arrangement will also legitimise massive arms supply into the region, which will be a win-win for American manufacturers.