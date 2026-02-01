Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

When you have been writing a political column for forty years as I have, a hard little core of cynicism settles in your heart. So, I have learned to expect little from our political leaders and to not be shocked by the awful things they are prepared to do just to win elections. Despite this, some things get said and done that still shock me. One of these came last week when I saw a clip of the Chief Minister of Assam ordering Hindus to harass Muslims who might be trying to get listed in electoral rolls. With a sickening, smarmy grin on his face, he told his Hindu audience that if they traveled in rickshaws or taxis driven by Muslims and they asked for five rupees they should be sure to give them four.

Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express