Sunetra Pawar: The Reluctant Politician is Now Dy CM, But Can She Lead the NCP?

She was key to transforming the village of Katewadi, the epicentre of the Pawar family politics in Maharashtra, into a model village under the Nirmal Gram Yojana. The village has won several accolades over the years for being open defecation free, producing its won electricity, and water supply. Similar initiatives were taken in other villages of the region under the project.

Since 2006, she has also served as chairperson of the Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park, which employs more than 15,000 women.

Among voters in Baramati, Sunetra is widely seen as someone who stood firmly by Ajit Pawar, often representing him at meetings and public events in his absence. She has never shied away from interacting with the media— whether to articulate party positions or to highlight their social initiatives.

Over the years, Sunetra Pawar has played a significant role in the Pawar family’s election campaigns and rallies in Baramati, even though much of her organisational work remained behind the scenes.

Her name emerged in the initial investigations into the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case over her alleged links to companies involved in sugar mill transactions. In 2021, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets of firms linked to Ajit and Sunetra Pawar, though neither figured in its chargesheet. However, in April 2024, the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing cleared her, saying no criminal offence was found in the sanctioning of loans or the sale and leasing of the sugar mills.