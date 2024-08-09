ST/SC Sub-classification: Why the Judgment Could Have Unintended Consequences

Second, by allowing only the Parliament to amend the list of scheduled castes, the Constitution limits the interference of the states in the notification of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. During a speech in the Constituent Assembly, Dr Ambedkar explained that the object behind allowing only the Parliament to amend the presidential list was to “eliminate any kind of political factors having a play in the matter of the disturbance in the Schedule so published by the President."

States have sought to override the mandate of the Constitution. In some cases, they have done so by not giving the benefit of reservation to certain classes, even though they are classified as Scheduled Castes. In other cases, they have sub-classified the existing scheduled castes. To do this, they argue that the power to amend the presidential list lies with the Parliament. However, the power to provide reservations lies with States under Articles 15 and 16. Thus, even though a group has been identified as a Scheduled Caste, the State can limit the quantum of reservation given to the group. Further, the State can break up the caste into sub-groups and decide the quantum of reservation, if any, for each.

Such attempts were earlier struck down by Constitutional Courts, relying on Constitution Bench judgment rendered by five judges of the Supreme Court in EV Chinnaiah v. State of Andhra Pradesh (2005). The Court therein had held that the Presidential list of scheduled castes could not be “tinkered with” by States. This Judgment has been overruled by the bench of seven judges last week.