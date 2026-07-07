India's Green Bonds Have Become a Climate Branding Exercise. Nothing More

Since the 2022-23 Budget, the government has been announcing SGrBs amount to be raised during the year in every Budget. The SGrBs are issued through the traditional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) government borrowing mechanism in the form of government securities which are essentially rupee-denominated domestic sovereign bonds. A part of the larger government securities issuance programme (Rs 0.16 trillion out of Rs 11.59 trillion in 2022-23) are designated as SGrBs.

There is no difference whatsoever between normal government bonds and SGrBs. The SGrBs, too, are issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. There is no difference in the investor base or the mode of interest payments or repayment as well.

The RBI does state in the SGrBs issue announcement that their proceeds would be used or earmarked by the Government of India for specified climate projects undertaken in the public sector.

The SGrBs proceeds do not form part of any separate earmarked pool of funds either. An account created in Public Account in the name of SGrBs is proforma only. Nothing is deposited in this account at the time of SGrBs receipts. Instead, like every other government receipt, SGrBs receipts are credited in the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI).

At some point of time, a contra accounting entry is passed in the CFI (transfer to SGrBs account and back) to create the illusion that the SGrBs funds were used for specified green projects (details in Statement 15 in Expenditure Profile).The SGrBs funds, in fact, have been used to substitute ongoing investments, expenditures, and programmes—earlier funded from normal government Budgets.