India's EV Push: Experts on Battery Supply, Recycling, and the Road Ahead

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India's electric mobility transition is often framed as a clean energy success story. Driven as much by industrial policy and economic priorities as by climate action, EV adoption has surged from just 0.7 percent of vehicle sales in 2020 to over 8 percent in 2025, according to data released by Vahan Portal.
Yet, this expansion rests on a fragile foundation.
As Chaitanya Kanuri, Associate Director – Electric Mobility, WRI India, explains, “India’s EV penetration in overall vehicle sales is directly driving the rapid expansion of the lithium-ion battery market. We are looking at demand scaling almost 15-fold by 2030, which is unprecedented in the country’s energy transition journey.”
But India’s battery ecosystem remains deeply dependent on imports, and therefore, exposed to volatile global markets and geopolitical pressures. This disconnect between ambition and capability raises critical questions about the sustainability and self-reliance of India’s EV transition.
India’s EV Boom and Battery Dependence
Launched in 2020 and formally implemented in late 2021, the Government of India's Advanced Chemistry Cell-PLI (production linked incentive) scheme offers a Rs 18,100 crore outlay to establish 50 GWh of domestic battery manufacturing capacity. The objective of the scheme is to boost domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, and attract investment in key sectors such as electronics, batteries, automobiles, and renewable energy.
However, much of the current infrastructure is limited to assembling battery packs using imported cells. As Kanuri highlights, "Domestic manufacturing is picking up, but we are still far from self-reliance.”
Even as India is pushing to localise manufacturing, lithium-ion battery imports rose from around $550 million in 2017-18 to nearly $3.8 billion in 2025-26.
“The imbalance is quite stark. India can assemble battery packs up to around 18 GWh—meaning we have the capacity to put together batteries for a large number of EVs."Chaitanya Kanuri, Associate Director, Electric Mobility, WRI India
However, when it comes to manufacturing battery cells, which is the core component to store energy, our capacity is only about 1-2 GWh, he adds.
Beyond manufacturing, India’s climatic and usage conditions introduce another layer of complexity that is often overlooked in policy discussions.
“In Indian conditions, EV batteries typically last between five and seven years, but this varies significantly depending on how they are used,” Kanuri notes. “High temperatures, frequent fast charging, and deep discharging cycles can accelerate degradation quite substantially.”
As these factors directly affect battery performance and lifespan, they shape both consumer experience and long-term costs. This is particularly relevant in a country where extreme heat is becoming more frequent. Battery chemistries respond differently to such stress, making technology choices critical for sustainability.
“Lithium-ion batteries operate best between 20 to 30 degrees Celsius, but in India, ambient temperatures often exceed 40 degrees,” he says. “Among the available chemistries, LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) tends to perform better in such conditions due to its higher thermal stability.”
India is already using LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) widely, especially in two- and three-wheelers and electric buses, where it dominates due to lower cost and better heat tolerance.
Globally, LFP accounts for about 40-45 percent of lithium-ion battery demand, and in India’s mass EV segments, its share is estimated at 70-80 percent, according to data released by NITI Aayog.
Charging infrastructure—often discussed in terms of availability—also has implications for battery health.
The push for fast charging to address 'range anxiety' can, paradoxically, reduce battery longevity if not managed properly. 'Range anxiety' simply means the fear of a consumer that their EV battery will run out before they find a charging station.
“Frequent fast charging introduces higher thermal and electrical stress, which can accelerate battery degradation over time,” Kanuri explains. “A balanced ecosystem—where slow charging is the norm and fast charging is used selectively—offers a better outcome.”
“Battery swapping models, especially in two- and three-wheelers, are emerging as a practical solution because they allow controlled charging conditions and reduce stress on batteries,” he adds.
Recycling, Inequality, and the Limits of Green Transition
While these technical and infrastructural challenges shape the present, the question of what happens to batteries after their first life is a critical concern for the future.
India’s Battery Waste Management Rules were introduced in August 2022 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change(MoEFCC) . They require collection, recycling, and reuse of all batteries, with defined targets for producers. They also promote second-life use and formal recycling systems.
“The Battery Waste Management Rules have introduced Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), which is a significant step forward,” Kanuri says. “But building an efficient collection and recycling ecosystem will take time and sustained effort.”
EPR means companies must collect and recycle the batteries they sell.
“Technologically, we are in a strong position—advanced recycling methods can recover up to 90-95 percent of critical materials,” he notes. “The bigger challenge is ensuring that these batteries actually reach formal recycling channels.”
He adds:
“There is also a significant opportunity in second-life applications, where batteries can be repurposed for stationary storage and continue to be useful for several more years."
However, not all experts are convinced that policy momentum is keeping pace with the scale of the challenge. For many, the current trajectory reflects a system reacting too slowly to a rapidly accelerating transition.
“Recycling technologies are not the bottleneck—those are already quite efficient,” says Binit Das, Programme Manager at the Centre for Science and Environment.
“The real issue in India is the lack of infrastructure. Collection systems are fragmented, and reverse logistics are extremely weak.”
“Much of the battery waste is still leaking into the informal sector, where there is little to no environmental oversight,” he adds. “That undermines the entire idea of a circular economy.”
Das also raises concerns about the timing of regulatory frameworks, arguing that they may arrive too late to effectively manage the surge in battery waste.
“EPR compliance requirements will only fully come into force by 2027-28, but battery waste volumes are already increasing rapidly. We are essentially preparing for a problem that is already here.”Binit Das, Programme Manager at the Centre for Science and Environment
Beyond waste management, Das challenges the broader narrative of EVs as a clean solution, urging a more nuanced understanding of their environmental impact.
Are EVs Really Clean?
“EVs are not inherently zero-emission—they carry a significant carbon footprint upfront due to mining and manufacturing,” he explains. “In the initial years, lifecycle emissions can actually be higher than conventional vehicles.”
“The long-term benefits depend heavily on the electricity mix,” he adds. “In India’s current coal-heavy grid, EVs are only modestly cleaner, though that will improve as renewable energy expands.”
This perspective is partly echoed, but also contested, by Amit Bhatt of the International Council on Clean Transportation, who emphasises the long-term environmental gains of electrification despite short-term limitations.
“EVs do help the environment, but the extent of their benefit depends on where the electricity comes from,” Bhatt says.
He adds:
“Even in India, lifecycle analyses show that EVs offer meaningful emission reductions compared to conventional vehicles.”
“The key difference is that emissions from EVs are not permanent—they are largely concentrated in manufacturing, and materials can be recycled and reused,” he adds. “That makes them cleaner over time.”
Bhatt also situates the EV transition within a broader public health context, highlighting its potential to reduce urban air pollution.
“Transport is one of the largest contributors to air pollution, and electrification can significantly improve air quality,” he notes. “This is not just about technology—it’s about public health and quality of life.”
Who Benefits from the Transition?
The benefits of the EV transition are not evenly distributed. While EV adoption is rising, it remains concentrated in specific segments and geographies, raising concerns about equity and access.
“In India, most of the growth is happening in two- and three-wheelers, which are more affordable and serve lower-income users,” Bhatt says. “Electric cars are still relatively expensive and remain out of reach for many households.”
Das pushes this critique further, arguing that the transition risks reinforcing existing inequalities if not carefully managed.
“Low-income groups face multiple barriers—from affordability to lack of reliable electricity for charging. Even though e-rickshaws are the most widespread form of electric mobility, they receive very little policy attention.”Binit Das, Programme Manager at the Centre for Science and Environment
At a global level, he frames the EV push as part of a larger geopolitical and economic contest rather than a purely environmental movement.
“Control over battery minerals has become the new oil,” Das says. “Countries and corporations are competing to secure supply chains, and environmental goals are often secondary to industrial strategy.”
“The transition is generating enormous wealth, but it is distributed very unevenly,” he adds. “Communities involved in mining bear environmental costs, while value addition happens elsewhere.”
(The reporters reached out to the MoEFCC and the Ministry of Heavy Industries multiple times for comments. This article will be updated with their responses as and then they revert.)
This story was developed and produced under an arrangement with Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.
(Suhail Bhat is a Delhi-based freelance multimedia journalist and filmmaker. His work primarily focuses on gender, minorities, human rights, the environment and politics. Gangadharan B is a freelance multimedia journalist and a Laadli Media Award recipient. He reports on civic issues, climate and the environment, health, gender, queer lives, and marginalised communities.)