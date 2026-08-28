Penguin India Withdraws From Sonia Gandhi Memoir Over 'Editorial Dispute'

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Penguin Random House India has decided not to publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love in India," following a disagreement over editorial changes and deletions requested by the publisher. The memoir was originally scheduled for release on 10 November 2026, with an initial print run of 100,000 copies announced by Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House in New York.
According to Scroll, Penguin Random House India sought changes to a part of the manuscript, but Sonia Gandhi rejected the proposed alterations. As a result, the publisher withdrew from the project, and several other Indian publishers are now reportedly interested in acquiring the rights, with HarperCollins India said to be close to finalising an agreement.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the memoir is expected to chronicle Sonia Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in Italy to her life in India, her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, and her experiences at the centre of Indian politics. The book is also anticipated to address significant personal and political events, including her decision not to become prime minister after the 2004 Lok Sabha election.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the disagreement over editorial changes is not the first such controversy involving Penguin Random House India. Earlier in 2026, the publisher withdrew from distributing Joe Sacco’s book on the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and stated it had not printed former Army chief General M M Naravane’s memoir, despite a copy being displayed in Parliament.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is described by those involved as her most personal and definitive account. The publisher’s announcement quoted Sonia Gandhi:
“Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their human failings…My story also offers readers a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades.”
Coverage revealed that the withdrawal of Penguin Random House India from the project has led to increased interest from other publishers, with negotiations reportedly underway for a new Indian publisher to take over the release and distribution of the memoir.
The memoir’s content is expected to include Sonia Gandhi’s reflections on the deaths of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as her entry into politics and her years as president of the Indian National Congress as details emerged.
Rahul Gandhi publicly expressed support for his mother’s decision to share her story, stating on social media that he was “happy, and so proud” that her experiences would be accessible to millions according to statements made following the announcement.
Industry observers noted that Penguin Random House India’s decision follows a pattern of recent withdrawals from high-profile projects, citing editorial or legal concerns as analysis showed.
“I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story,” Rahul Gandhi wrote, reflecting on the memoir’s significance for the Gandhi family and its supporters.
With Penguin Random House India no longer involved, the final Indian publisher and the precise release details for "Belonging: A Journey of Love in India" remain to be confirmed following recent developments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.