'End Caste Discrimination First': Critics Call Out 'Reservation Hatao Andolan'

“Why does no one ever talk about reservation? Neither does any news channel talk about it, nor does the opposition talk about it, nor does the ruling party talk about it,” shouted NEET aspirant Harsh Dubey as he stood up and confronted a news anchor during an NDTV broadcast.

The televised clip, featured prominently on the Instagram handle @reservationhataomovement, forms the foundation of the Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA), a digital campaign demanding the “total abolition of caste-based affirmative action” in India.

Claiming that they are not affiliated to any political party, RHA presents itself as an “unorganised, youth-led coalition calling for an immediate end to caste quotas” in higher education admissions and public sector employment.