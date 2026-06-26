Lalitpur Killing Shows Caste Violence Is Sustained Through Everyday Humiliation

On 14 June 2026, a Dalit man was killed, allegedly for refusing to massage a coworker's feet, in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. The setting of the crime scene was an informal get-together of four coworkers at one of the coworker’s residences in Civil lines. On refusing to massage his coworkers feet, Rajkumar, the victim, was beaten to death with a belt and an iron rod by the three drunken men, as reported by @dalit_history.

Despite the fact that not all cases like this make it to the headlines, the cases of violence against oppressed castes is a very common sighting and everytime I spot a disheartening case like this, I, more often than not, go back to the documentary, India Untouched: Stories of a People Apart.

It portrays caste violence not as an aberration but as an everyday social process that sustains hierarchical order in contemporary India.