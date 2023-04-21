Like Uncle, Like Nephew? Understanding Ajit Pawar's Sway in Maharashtra Politics

Unlike the Shiv Sena rebels, the NCP rebels (and Congress) have had much greater success after switching to other parties. Most of these leaders have varied business interests, especially in the sugar co-operatives. So, voters who often have to rely on these local satraps for employment and economic benefits choose to, or rather have to, support these leaders wherever they go.

In a way, allying with a breakaway faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar would be a better prospect for the BJP, simply because their electoral credentials would not be relatively unknown as is the case for most MLAs in the Shinde camp.

The Shinde camp’s unease with the BJP-Ajit Pawar footsie is already out in the open with ministers and MLAs threatening to quit. Should a BJP-Ajit Pawar/NCP alliance become a possibility, Shinde and his MLAs would be left stranded in the middle of nowhere. Continuing in an alliance with the NCP/Ajit Pawar would be embarrassing as many of these MLAs had cited differences with NCP functionaries at the local level during the MVA days for jumping ship.