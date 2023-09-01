INDIA vs NDA | Compare How their Numbers Stack Up in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

How do the numbers of NDA and INDIA stack up against each other?
As the Opposition's INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) held parallel meetings, we did some number-crunching on both coalitions' respective strengths in the Parliament as well as in various state legislative Assemblies.
Alliances' strengths in Lok Sabha: As of July 2023, the NDA has a clear majority with a total of 329 seats. The parties belonging to the INDIA coalition have a total of 142 seats. The rest 67 seats belong to independent members and parties not aligned to either of the coalitions.
Alliances' strengths in Rajya Sabha: Total seats belonging to the NDA in the Rajya Sabha stands at 105, as of July 2023. The INDIA has a total of 96 seats. Seats belonging to the nominated members and parties not aligned to either of the coalitions stand at 37.
