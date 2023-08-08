Services Bill is Disservice to Special Status Constitutionally Given to Delhi

The ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament is seeing a slew of crucial legislations being discussed.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 ('GNCTD') is one such legislation that was passed in the Lok Sabha on 3 August, despite a mass walkout by the members of the Opposition.

It was then passed in the Rajya Sabha on 7 August, with a margin of 131 votes to 102.