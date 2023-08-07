Rajya Sabha Passes Delhi Services Bill By 131 Votes to 102: 5 Key Takeaways

The Bill, which will become an Act once it is signed by the President, will significantly curtail the powers of the Delhi government and enhance those of the Lieutenant Governor.

The Bill provides for the creation of a National Capital Civil Service Authority to take decisions with respect to the postings and control of civil servants.

Though headed by the chief minister, the committee also has the chief secretary and home secretary of Delhi. Decisions are to be taken by majority. Since both are central government officials, there are fears that it would be used by the central government to overrule the state government.

Also, even after the committee stage, the final say lies with the L-G, as per the Bill, again placing the elected government at a disadvantage.