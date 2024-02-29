'43 FIRs in 4 Years': The Controversial Rise of Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali

The absolute power of Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali – a nondescript village bordering the Sundarbans in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district – has earned him the moniker 'Betaj Badshah' aka 'uncrowned king'.

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, an MLA from Monteswar constituency in West Bengal and a prominent Muslim leader in the state, got a taste of Shahjahan's power back in 2021.

An aide to Chowdhury, who did not want to be named, told The Quint that about 200 people armed with bamboo sticks stopped Chowdhury's convoy on Basanti Highway when he was on his way to Sarberia village, two hours from Sandeshkhali.