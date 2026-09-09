Mosque Demolition, Namaz FIRs, Journos Beaten: Are Laws Failing Indian Muslims?

“Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein, tum taras nahin khaate bastiyaan jalane mein.” (People face ruination in just making a home and you feel no remorse setting ablaze entire settlements.)

—Bashir Badar

Justice Atul Sreedharan opened his Faimuddeen vs State of Uttar Pradesh opinion with this couplet. The case concerned threatened action against a family’s properties following criminal proceedings. He called punitive demolition a “retributive exercise of executive discretion”.

People also build homes for worship. Temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras give communities places to practise their belief and belong.

On 5 September, a mosque inside the Saharanpur Collectorate complex was demolished. Its caretakers say it had existed for more than a century. The administration calls it an unauthorised occupation of government land.

Even if the State could recover the land, what authorised it to destroy the mosque with such urgency?