Mosque in UP's Saharanpur Demolished After Court Upholds Govt Land Claim

As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the mosque was described as an “unauthorised structure” occupying 315 square metres of government land. The City Magistrate’s order was issued under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972. Notices were served to the mosque’s management, and objections were filed before the final order. The mosque committee claimed the structure was over 150 years old, while the administration cited security and legal concerns.