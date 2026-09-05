Mosque in UP's Saharanpur Demolished After Court Upholds Govt Land Claim

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On 5 September 2026, authorities in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, demolished a mosque located within the District Magistrate’s office complex. The action followed a court order declaring the structure illegal. Heavy police deployment was present during the demolition, and all entry gates to the Collectorate were sealed. Kairana MP Iqra Hasan was reportedly placed under house arrest to prevent her from reaching the site. The demolition was carried out after the mosque committee’s legal appeals were dismissed.
According to The Hindu, the mosque was declared illegal by the City Magistrate’s court in July 2026, which ordered its demolition. The court’s decision was based on findings that the mosque had been constructed within government premises without authorisation. The demolition was conducted in the presence of senior administrative officials, including the Sub Divisional Magistrate and City Magistrate, with significant police presence to maintain order.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the District Judge’s court upheld the City Magistrate’s order on 2 September 2026, dismissing the mosque committee’s appeal. The administration then proceeded with the demolition early on 5 September, deploying the Rapid Action Force and sealing all five gates of the Collectorate. Senior police and administrative officials supervised the operation, and additional security was arranged in the surrounding areas.
As highlighted by Siasat, the legal dispute began after a complaint was filed in March 2025 by Vikas Tyagi, a former Bajrang Dal convenor, alleging illegal construction and commercial use of the premises. The City Magistrate’s court imposed a penalty of ₹6.41 crore on the mosque occupants for unauthorised occupation and use of government land. The mosque committee argued that the court’s order only directed vacating the premises, not demolition, and indicated plans to approach the High Court.
“Iqra Hasan is an MP from our party, and we have received information that she has been placed under house arrest along with the local MLA and others. The BJP is completely trampling constitutional rights. There can be no greater threat to democracy than placing an MP under house arrest,” said Afzal Ansari, Lok Sabha MP from Ghazipur and senior SP leader.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the mosque was described as an “unauthorised structure” occupying 315 square metres of government land. The City Magistrate’s order was issued under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972. Notices were served to the mosque’s management, and objections were filed before the final order. The mosque committee claimed the structure was over 150 years old, while the administration cited security and legal concerns.
Recent developments in Uttar Pradesh have seen similar administrative actions regarding religious structures, with ongoing investigations into alleged unauthorised alterations at other sites, such as the Baba Bahauddin Shah Mosque in Sambhal. These cases have contributed to heightened sensitivities around religious sites and administrative enforcement in the region.
Security measures in Saharanpur included sealing the Collectorate complex and deploying additional police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel. Officials stated that all legal procedures were followed and preventive steps were taken to maintain law and order during the demolition.
“In a democracy, public representatives are elected to raise the voice of the people. That voice cannot be suppressed by stopping me,” said Iqra Hasan, MP from Kairana.
Political reactions included statements from Samajwadi Party leaders, who criticised the government’s actions and alleged attempts to stoke unrest ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Coverage revealed that opposition leaders called for restraint and indicated that further legal challenges may be pursued in higher courts.
The demolition of the Saharanpur mosque follows a series of administrative and legal steps, with authorities citing encroachment and security concerns. The sequence of events included complaints, court proceedings, and appeals, culminating in the removal of the structure after the final court order.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.