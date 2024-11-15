Rising Defaults Among Retail Borrowers are Stressing India’s Top Banks

India’s banking sector, long considered one of the world’s most resilient, is currently grappling with a troubling trend: a rise in loan defaults among retail borrowers apart from the struggle to increase deposit rates.

There is, therefore, a heightened probability of a twin-balance sheet problem that may affect India’s already struggling financial and investment landscape. The rise in retail loan defaults has particularly affected leading private banks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank.