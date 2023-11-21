Racism and Infighting: A Recipe for Disaster for Desi Politicians in the West

Though Braverman ended up being sacked on 13 November, she is now waging a war against Sunak and his wing of the party. She wrote an open letter to the PM accusing him of breaking his (written) promise to her and that his strategy will lead the Tory Party to defeat. She stopped short of calling for a change of leadership. But clearly, she is readying herself, along with the support of the New Conservative group to lead the party at some point in time.

One cannot overlook Sunak’s opportunism. Despite being already sacked by former PM Liz Truss, Sunak, appointed her as Home Secretary within the next six days, for clearly political reasons to retain the support of the right-wing. His financial misdemeanours involving his wife are also not unknown. In fact, earlier this year, he opened hundreds of new licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea and in fact, just a month before that, his father in law's IT firm Infosys had signed a USD 1.5 billion deal with energy giant BP.

Sunak may have found some temporary reprieve by appointing the likes of Lord Cameron, with the left wing of the party being more enthusiastic about things.

Lest we forget, there is yet another Indian-origin right-wing former Home Secretary, Priti Patel, a Gujarati, who has joined the critics of Braverman saying she’s 'all mouth and no trousers.’ She is one to look out for, as a big threat to Braverman’s hopes of emerging as the right’s standard-bearer at the next leadership election.