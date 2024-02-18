Understanding Constitutional Accommodation in the Context of India’s Muslims

Religious minorities have enjoyed the benefits of affirmative action in colonial India. According to Theodore Wright in a paper ‘A New Demand for Muslim Reservation in India’ published in Asian Survey in 1997, “the British colonial authorities reserved seats for Muslims in legislatures in 1909, and in 1926 separate electorates, and a 25 per cent quota in civil services were provided to reflect their 24 per cent of the population.”

The question of the reservation of Muslims also prominently featured in the Constituent Assembly debates. “In the CAD meetings between December 1946 and August 1947, the reservation was seen as a possible solution to allay the fears and apprehensions of minorities,” writes Zoya Hasan in ‘Politics of Inclusion: Caste, Minorities, and Affirmative Action’. However, due to subsequent events, partition in particular, and stiff opposition from some members of the Constituent Assembly, the Muslim leadership had to trade off the demand for social rights and security with cultural and religious rights.

With staggering levels of social and economic backwardness, the entire Muslim community should be treated as a backward ‘social group’ like any other social group. Accordingly, a separate quota should be allocated for the ‘social group’ as a whole regarding admissions to educational institutions, public employment, and political representation, subject to the creamy layer rule and the caste/class differentiation among Muslims. The exhaustive guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India with regard to the determination of “backward classes” in Indra Sawhney v Union of India and Others (1992) can serve as a guiding framework. At a time when some countries are deliberating on power-sharing arrangements to accommodate ethnic and religious minorities, reservations in favour of the Muslim community are the least a constitutional democracy could offer.

(Burhan Majid is a doctoral fellow at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, working on the constitutional accommodation of religious minorities in India. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own.)