'Nehru Was Against Reservation': PM Modi in His Rajya Sabha Address

(Photo: PTI)
While addressing the Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 7 February, attacked Congress on various issues and claimed that the BJP will win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
This speech comes two days after his address to the Lok Sabha.
Here are the highlights of his speech in the Upper House.
Affirming his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi took a dig at the Congress party saying that, "A challenge has come from West Bengal that the Congress would not be able to cross 40 seat mark (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections). I pray that they are able to save 40 (seats). This party (Congress) has an outdated thought process as well. Now, they have also outsourced their work."
He further alleged that Congress did not give reservation to the OBC. "The Congress is a party that didn't give reservations to OBC, one who never gave reservations to the poor from general category, the one who didn't consider Babasaheb for Bharat Ratna and instead kept on giving Bharat Ratna to their family members, they are giving us lessons on social justice today," he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
Further attacking the Congress, he claimed, "Look at the 10-year history of Congress, (India) was among the fragile five economies. However, look at our 10 years, we are among the top five economies. We brought the country out of this after a lot of hard work."
He also claimed that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was against reservations. "I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..," he quoted Nehru's letter to then chief ministers.