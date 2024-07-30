I Used to Study at Old Rajinder Nagar. The Tragedy is Not an Isolated Incident

advertisement
The heart-wrenching deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar, resulting from basement flooding in a coaching institute, has exposed the perils of repurposing basements as coaching centres and library spaces operating in defiance of safety standards, and lacking adequate emergency preparedness.
During my preparation days in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, I vividly recall an instance during the monsoon season when our entire class had to exit through the back door due to severe flooding on the road connecting Old Rajinder Nagar and Karol Bagh.
I was there for three years. There are more property dealers than bookshops. I have seen how dreams are sold short under the garb of commercialisation.
Old Rajinder Nagar, renowned for its crowded streets and a dense population of UPSC aspirants, has long grappled with flooding issues. They stem from numerous factors including urban planning deficiencies, inadequate drainage infrastructure, and challenging topography. It is evident that many of them house classrooms or libraries in basements. We cannot ascertain whether these institutions have sought approval from civic authorities or adhere to safety regulations.
Historically, this locality has been particularly vulnerable to flooding, especially during the monsoon season. The drainage infrastructure in Old Rajinder Nagar is insufficient because of the rapid urbanisation and increased population density.
These civil service coaching institutes have been criticised for adopting a business model that prioritises profits over students' welfare. They have become extremely commercialised, often enrolling more students than they can effectively accommodate, which leads to overcrowded classrooms with 350 or more students. This not only hinders the quality of education but also raises serious safety concerns, such as inadequate evacuation procedures in emergencies.
Many institutions have been violating safety regulations. According to recent news , the MCD has initiated a crackdown on illegal coaching centres, resulting in the closure of 13 such establishments in Old Rajinder Nagar.
Students from across the country flock to Old Rajinder Nagar with dreams of cracking the UPSC exams, but many become disillusioned by the high fees and the overwhelming competition. The area is densely packed with coaching centres, hostels, and other facilities aimed at aspirants, creating an environment that is both financially and mentally draining.
One aspirant described a harrowing scene where the entire basement was inundated, with waterlogged areas and bodies floating. Despite the urgency, neither department officials nor rescue teams arrived promptly, taking seven hours to retrieve the bodies. The protesting students are demanding swift action against institutes that neglect safety protocols. One of the poignantly remarked, "We are here to study; our parents can accept our academic failures, but how can you explain to them that their children have died?"
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak called for action in the wake of the tragic incident, highlighting the issue of unauthorised construction and usage. He stated, "This building only had permission for storage and parking, yet they constructed a coaching centre and library inside. There are many such buildings. I urge the government and MCD to inspect and investigate all similar institutes." Pathak emphasised the need to address these issues to prevent further incidents.
An investigation by a national news revealed that the building housing the Rau IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar did not possess a fire No Objection Certificate (NoC). According to the chief of Delhi's Fire Service Department, the building's structural plan was never submitted for approval, resulting in a lack of fire clearance. Reports indicate permissions were not obtained to use the basement as a study centre.
According to my friend, a former aspirant who spent his twenties in Old Rajinder Nagar:
However, the pressing concern remains: in a densely populated area teeming with civil service aspirants, how many educational institutions have their classes in basements without adhering to safety regulations? This negligence raises a critical question of accountability—who bears the responsibility for the tragic deaths of the three civil service aspirants? Given the lack of enforcement of building codes and safety protocols, it is imperative to scrutinise the roles of both institutions and regulatory bodies to prevent such avoidable tragedies.
Despite frequent complaints, the municipal authorities’ response remains slow and insufficient. Although temporary measures are occasionally implemented, there is a glaring lack of long-term solutions. Reports from local news outlets have documented the repeated promises of infrastructure upgrades that remain unfulfilled.
The rapid and often haphazard urban growth is not accompanied by necessary infrastructure upgrades, particularly in the drainage system. Reports from urban development studies suggest that planned urban growth, coupled with infrastructure improvements, can significantly reduce the risk of flooding.
The tragedy in Old Rajinder Nagar underscores the pressing need for comprehensive reforms in urban planning, stringent enforcement of safety regulations for coaching institutes by civic authorities, and improved infrastructure management. To prevent such incidents in the future, it is imperative to enforce stringent regulations on the use of basements as coaching centres and ensure that all educational institutions adhere to safety standards, including obtaining necessary fire clearances.
Authorities must also prioritise upgrading the antiquated drainage systems, regularly maintaining and desilting drains, and addressing the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and encroachments. Enhancing the area's resilience through better urban planning, increased green spaces, and effective emergency preparedness measures is crucial. By taking these comprehensive steps, Delhi can safeguard the lives of its residents and students, ensuring that educational hubs like Rajinder Nagar remain safe and conducive to learning and the lives of Civil Service aspirants and their dreams don't drown in neglect.
(Kanwal Singh is a policy analyst from J&K. Views are personal)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)