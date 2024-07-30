I Used to Study at Old Rajinder Nagar. The Tragedy is Not an Isolated Incident

The heart-wrenching deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar, resulting from basement flooding in a coaching institute, has exposed the perils of repurposing basements as coaching centres and library spaces operating in defiance of safety standards, and lacking adequate emergency preparedness.

During my preparation days in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, I vividly recall an instance during the monsoon season when our entire class had to exit through the back door due to severe flooding on the road connecting Old Rajinder Nagar and Karol Bagh.

I was there for three years. There are more property dealers than bookshops. I have seen how dreams are sold short under the garb of commercialisation.