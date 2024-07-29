UPSC Coaching Centre Deaths: One PhD Student, 2 Graduates – And Dreams Cut Short

A Kerala-born PhD research student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a Delhi University graduate, and the first girl from her village in Uttar Pradesh to prepare for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nevin Dalvin, Tanya Soni (21), and Shreya Yadav (25) may have belonged to different parts of India, but they shared one common goal – to become IAS officers and serve the country.