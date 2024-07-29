'₹2 Lakh Fees, ₹2 Worth of Safety': Grim Reality of Coaching Centres in Delhi

"Students were trying to get out but their hands slipped off the railings. The last boy who came out last told that two girls were still left behind. They tried to hold on to his legs but eventually lost grip," said Anil (name changed), a civil services aspirant studying at Rau's IAS Study Circle, the coaching centre where three students lost their lives by drowning in the building's basement on 27 July after it got flooded.

Anil himself escaped death by a few minutes.

"I was sitting near the door (of the basement). It felt as if all the water of Delhi had come here. The glass gate of the basement broke due to the force and intensity of the water," Anil recalled.