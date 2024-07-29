'₹2 Lakh Fees, ₹2 Worth of Safety': Grim Reality of Coaching Centres in Delhi

advertisement
"Students were trying to get out but their hands slipped off the railings. The last boy who came out last told that two girls were still left behind. They tried to hold on to his legs but eventually lost grip," said Anil (name changed), a civil services aspirant studying at Rau's IAS Study Circle, the coaching centre where three students lost their lives by drowning in the building's basement on 27 July after it got flooded.
Anil himself escaped death by a few minutes.
"I was sitting near the door (of the basement). It felt as if all the water of Delhi had come here. The glass gate of the basement broke due to the force and intensity of the water," Anil recalled.
A legacy coaching centre for UPSC aspirants, Rau's IAS Study Circle and its various centres, along with scores of other coaching institutes, are now under scrutiny.
But while students and aspirants protesting in the national capital questioned why the action came too late, they also highligted the grim reality of the coaching centre 'business': "For the amout of fees we pay, our lives are too cheap for them."
On Saturday, many localities in the national capital were flooded after a day of heavy rains, including Old Rajendra Nagar, home to thousands of civil service aspirants and a hub of coaching centres.
Speaking to The Quint, Anil recalled the last few minutes of the tragedy at the Rau's IAS building.
"The library used to shut at 7:00 pm every day. That evening, too, we had started packing our bags. The coordinator of the centre came rushing and said that all the students must evacuate immediately because water had started entering the basement. We thought that some water will enter like it does usually up to the feet. But the coordinator said that we must leave immediately if we want to save our lives," Anil recalled.
Some students left their belongings behind and rushed out but their hands slipped off of the wet railings. While the coordinator pulled some students out, some 7-8 students remaind stuck inside.
In the past one month, at least three online complaints were filed by Kishor Singh Kushwah, a resident of Karol Bagh, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). His first complaint was filed exactly a month before the tragedy on 26 June.
In his complaints, Kishor alleged that Rau’s IAS coaching institute was running classes in the basement without official permissions and NOC. He expressed fear that such use of the basment could endanger the lives of students and staff. He also mentioned other big coaching institutions in the locality which are running their classes and libraries in the basements.
Kishor then sent two reminders to the for action sent two reminders to the officials with respect to his original complaint - one on o the civic body on July 15 and July 22.
But he status of his complaint and subsequent reminders kept showing 'under process', Kishor said.
"If the administration had taken cognisance of my complaint, this incident wouldn’t have happened," he said.
The tragedy came just days after another UPSC aspirant, Nilesh, was electrocuted in a waterlogged area near his PG accommodation on 22 July. Nilesh was returning to his hostel after attending his study session at a nearby library.
Saturday's tragedy sparked a massive uproar among students questioned who questioned the MCD and the administration's apathy over poor infrastructure and lack of civic management in the area.
Many students complained of overcrowding in coaching in institutes, centres flouting basement and fire safety norms, and lack of basic amenities depite exorbitant fees being charged.
As Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena resorted to blame game after the tragedy, residents of the locality said that the administration has constantly ignored their complaints against mainatenance of sewers and issues of waterlogging every monsoon.
Victim Shreya Yadav, who hailed from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Delhi with an aspirtation of becoming a civil servant just a few months ago in April.
A B.Sc AGriculture graduate and initially worked at a dairy firm.
Taniya Soni's father, meanwhile, said that his daughter always dreamt big. She had moved from Telangana to Delhi last year to pursue civil services.
"I don't have words to express what we are going through. She was my first-born. We cannot understand how this could happen. We have lost everything," her father told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, LG Saxena, termed the incident as criminal neglect and asked the Divisional Commissioner to submit a report by 30 July.
In the FIR accessed by The Quint, the police said that Gupta did not offer any explanation as to why the lobrary was being run in the basement.
The two have been booked under severla sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) inclucing 105 (cuplable homicide not amounting to murder), 106-1 (death by negligence), 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 290 (negligence in repair and maintenance of builduing).
But as Delhi ministers, the LG, and the police take action and seek reports, Sharma questioned where the buck stops.
"The Chief Minister is in jail forcing the entire administration to operate on auto-pilot. The Prime Minister is preoccupied with delivering Mann Ki Baat, the Mayor is making promises of a joyous monsoon, the LG is engaged in conflicts with the elected government, and the education mafias are evading taxes and endangering lives with poor infrastructure. This is the story of our clean and green city that is getting worse year after year during monsoons," Sharma lamented.
(With inputs from IANS and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)