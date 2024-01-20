Ram Mandir: Congress Has Declined the Invite but Is Their Stance Truly Secular?

The Congress has been facing a barrage of criticism ever since its top leadership declined the invitation to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It has been accused of hurting the sentiments of the majority community, turning its back on Lord Rama himself, and politicising a sacred event. Predictably, the Bharatiya Janata Party led the attack against its chief political adversary, declaring that the decision reflected the party’s opposition to “India’s culture and Hindu religion.”

Though well aware that the invitation for the inauguration of the Ram Temple was a trap and would come in for stringent criticism, the Congress ventured to take the brave decision to say no to the invite. It reasoned that the BJP campaign against the Congress would not go away even if its leaders participated in the ceremony. And if it accepted the invite, the BJP would mock them for seeking out Lord Ram for votes.