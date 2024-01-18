A Dalit Leads Opposition in Rajasthan Now: Will Congress’ Caste Arithmetic Work?

The caste arithmetic through the Jully elevation has become far more complex and tantalising for the Lok Sabha face-off in Rajasthan.
(Image: Namita Chauhan/ The Quint)
Ever since the Rajasthan Assembly results were declared on 3 December, Congress corridors had been abuzz with suspense and speculation over who would be the new Leader of Opposition (LoP).
Six weeks after a disappointing defeat in the Rajasthan elections, the Congress party has made a surprising but significant move by appointing Tika Ram Jully as its legislative party leader. With this landmark decision, the 43-year-old Tika Ram becomes the first Dalit MLA to be elevated as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.
Jully’s ascent is a major milestone for socio-political inclusion almost as big as the appointment of Jagannath Pahadia as the first Dalit Chief Minister of the state nearly 43 years ago.
The Congress High Command’s inability to finalise the LoP for six weeks sparked lots of speculation in political circles and on social media. The inordinate delay triggered an intense debate that the decision for the coveted post was caught up in the tussle between former CM Ashok Gehlot and his chief rival Sachin Pilot.
The delay led to names of several contenders being floated. While the Pilot camp was said to be supporting Jat leader Harish Choudhary, the Gehlot faction was said to be backing former ministers Mahendra Jeet Malviya and Shanti Dhariwal.
Finally, by naming Jully as the LoP, the Congress High Command has tried to move beyond the Gehlot-Pilot frictions that have crippled the state unit for years.
Singh is the head of Alwar’s former royal family and Congress insiders claim he has played a major role in Jully's elevation. With the party high command brainstorming for an effective LoP, Jitendra Singh reportedly put forward Jully's name and lobbied for the Dalit leader to get the coveted post.
In addition to his Dalit origins and support from Jitendra Singh, the choice of Jully as the LoP is based on other key factors. Besides a 25-year track record in politics, he has risen from the grassroots in Alwar district in East Rajasthan, a region where the Congress fared poorly in the recent elections.
Significantly, Jully as a minister in the Gehlot dispensation had performed effectively in the State Assembly. His well-prepared answers especially in the crucial Question Hour in the State Legislature, are said to have been a prime factor in appointing him as the LoP.
Moreover, besides bypassing the Gehlot-Pilot rift, the Jully elevation has other political aims and calculations.
In the recent Assembly Polls, the BJP had inflicted a blow to the Congress by breaking into its traditional Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe vote banks in Rajasthan. As it returned to power, the BJP won 22 of the 34 SC reserved seats while the Congress got just 11 seats.
Jully's promotion comes at a critical juncture when the political landscape in Rajasthan is witnessing significant changes as the two leaders – Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje – who have dominated the state for over 25 years are being pushed to the margins.
Following the Congress defeat in the recent Assembly Elections, the new BJP government under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has marked a decisive shift to a younger generation. At 43, Tika Ram Jully is one of the youngest leaders in the state to be a three-term MLA.
Fundamentally, of course, the appointment of Jully holds immense symbolic significance in the larger quest for social justice. The Congress is trying to make a bold statement about its commitment to social justice and the empowerment of marginalised communities.
Beyond social engineering and political symbolism, the Congress hopes the Jully elevation will help the party to fill up the vacuum created by the BSP-Mayawati weakening in Eastern Rajasthan. In the recent Rajasthan polls, the BSP could win just two seats though in earlier elections it had bagged a much larger number.
Jully comes from a village bordering Haryana and the Congress plans to encash his appointment to revive and strengthen its SC base in other North Indian states.
By empowering a Dalit leader in Rajasthan, the Grand Old Party hopes to boost its bid to consolidate Dalit votes in other neighbouring states like Haryana, MP, and UP.
It’s sending out a strong message to two big vote banks in Rajasthan before the Lok Sabha polls to counter the BJP’s choice of a Brahmin CM and two Rajput-Dalit leaders as Deputy CMs. The caste arithmetic through the Jully elevation has become far more complex and tantalising for the Lok Sabha face-off in Rajasthan.
Ultimately, leadership decisions often demonstrate the political will of a party and the Jully promotion indicates the Congress Party's determination to take tangible steps to address historical imbalances in political representation.
How well this choice resonates with voters will be clear in the summer but it has certainly made the Lok Sabha battle in Rajasthan far more intriguing!
(The author is a veteran journalist and expert on Rajasthan politics. Besides serving as a Resident Editor at NDTV, he has been a Professor of Journalism at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur. He tweets at @rajanmahan. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)