Rajasthan: Even As the Sun Sets on Gehlot-Raje Era, the Legacy That Will Linger

As debutant MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as the new Chief Minister, it was a pivotal moment in Rajasthan’s political history where one era was ending and another beginning.

With Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje far away from the center stage, the poignant moment clearly signified that curtains were coming down on a political drama which had enthralled the desert state for over two decades.

Their alternating reigns as CMs have defined the state's political discourse, shaped its development journey, and captivated people for the past 25 years.