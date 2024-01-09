Too Much, Too Soon? How the BJP in Karanpur Suffered in Its Bid to Bypass Ranks

Indian democracy has witnessed many ups and downs but recent happenings have raised grave questions on its quality and future trajectory. Most political leaders believe the Indian public can be 'managed’ through calls to caste, religion, or other manipulative stratagems.

Sadly, our leaders often succeed in fooling the public and shaping the democratic system according to their whims and fancies.

On 8 January, however, the people of the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan repulsed an effort of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate their electoral choices by making one of its leaders a 'minister’ even before he had become an MLA!